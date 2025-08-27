Open Menu

PPP Sanghar Condemn Indian Water Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PPP Sanghar condemn Indian water aggression

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sanghar district MPA Ali Hassan Hingorjo, General Secretary Jahangir Junejo and Information Secretary Imran Dhahmrah have strongly condemned Indian water aggression.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, they said that sudden release of water by India into rivers flowing towards Punjab had created a flood-like situation in Sialkot, Narowal and several other cities.

The PPP leaders added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had long been raising his voice against Indian water aggression to alert the world community about this serious issue.

They expressed deep sympathy with the flood-affected people in this difficult time and prayed that the country may be protected from the losses caused by heavy rains and natural calamities like floods

