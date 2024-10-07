Open Menu

PPP Sanghar Decides To Fully Participate In Hyderabad Rally On October 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sanghar District has announced its active participation in the upcoming rally to be held in Hyderabad on October 18, in honor of the martyrs of the Karsaz incident.

According to details, the PPP district Sanghar meeting was chaired by the district president Ali Hassan Hingorjo in Tando Adam.

The meeting was attended by the Member of the National Assembly Allauddin Junejo, MPA Paras Dero, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan, District General Secretary Jahangir Junejo, District Council Chairman Riaz Hussain Kharasani, Municipal Chairman Tando Adam Ghulam Murtaza Junejo as well as municipal, town committee and union council chairmen along with other office bearers of affiliated organizations.

During the meeting, it was unanimously decided that office bearers and workers from across the district will participate in the rally to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy.

