UrduPoint.com

PPP Sargodha To Observe Benazir Bhutto's Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PPP Sargodha to observe Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sargodha division has finalised arrangements to celebrate the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and PPP Divisional President Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that portraits of former prime ministers -- Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be displayed across the city. He said a special ceremony would be held and all local party leaders including he himself would pay tribute to the martyred party chairperson. The SAPM said local government members, students, youth organisation, womon wing, lawyers and common people would participate in the event.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27, 2007 in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Lawyers Sargodha Rawalpindi December Event All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

16 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

16 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

16 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.