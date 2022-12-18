SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sargodha division has finalised arrangements to celebrate the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and PPP Divisional President Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that portraits of former prime ministers -- Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be displayed across the city. He said a special ceremony would be held and all local party leaders including he himself would pay tribute to the martyred party chairperson. The SAPM said local government members, students, youth organisation, womon wing, lawyers and common people would participate in the event.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27, 2007 in Rawalpindi.