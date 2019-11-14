(@fidahassanain)

JUI-F Chief Maulana Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has announced to expand his anti-government movement across the country.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday said that they would not allow Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to stage and expand protest in Sindh.

According to the details, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called off Azadi March in Islamabad and announced to expand his movement across the country. However, the PPP said that it would not allow protests in its province.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the blockage of roads and highways would never be allowed when he asked about the proposed plan of the JUI-F.

"It will never be allowed," said the minister while responding to a question that what the government was going to do with the proposed plan of JUI-F.

"It is the prime duty of the government to ensure smooth workig of the daily routines and business with due security and protection," he further said, adding that "It would not be allowed if any individul or grouup plans to take to the streets, blocks the roads and puts hurdles in the way of people,".

Initially, the PPP supported the JUI-F's protest but said it would never support JUI-F's plan of blockage of roads.