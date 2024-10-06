LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza has declared that the agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been exposed, stating that the decision regarding the disruptive elements within the party will no longer be made in parliament but on the ground. He stressed that the current focus should be on saving the state rather than engaging in political maneuvering, reaffirming that the PPP is committed to both its manifesto and the coalition government.

He made these remarks during a joint press conference alongside party leaders Usman Malik, Rana Jawad, Mian Ayub, and Chaudhry Akhtar, following a Punjab organizational meeting at the residence of CEC member Chaudhry Aslam Gill on Sunday.

He paid tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaokat Shaheed and other soldiers martyred in North Waziristan, stating that they had sacrificed their today for the future of the nation. Murtaza also called for the immediate arrest of political workers involved in the attack on Senator Sherry Rehman and the killers of Constable Hameed.

He criticized the PTI for inviting the foreign minister of an enemy nation to speak at their rally, accusing them of aligning with the Mukti Bahini movement. He warned that every child in Pakistan is ready to sacrifice for the country. He also targeted the "804" figure often mentioned by PTI leaders, labeling them as "800 thieves" and questioning how political workers could invite people from a neighboring country who do not respect Pakistan’s national anthem.

Praising the efforts of the military, Rangers, and FC in managing the situation, Murtaza also lauded the leadership of the IGPs of Punjab and Islamabad. In response to media queries, he expressed astonishment over the disappearance of a provincial chief minister, despite him going to KP House with an entourage and official machinery, accusing him of betraying Pakistan.

Reiterating the PPP’s commitment to the supremacy of the Constitution, democracy, and Parliament, he questioned why the late Bhutto's punishment was never overturned, despite it taking 45 years to achieve partial justice. He called for the creation of separate criminal and constitutional courts and emphasized the PPP's unwavering support for the causes of Palestine and Kashmir, standing in solidarity with the Palestinians as the party did under Bhutto’s leadership.

He announced that PPP workers would express solidarity outside their homes, offices, and educational institutions on October 7. Addressing media concerns, Murtaza confirmed that PTI leader Gandapur had attacked the federation for the third time, but the nation, along with law enforcement agencies, would face these challenges head-on. He dismissed reservations with the PML-N as insignificant, highlighting that PPP has consistently delivered despite limited authority.

He warned that if the nation does not unite against the current turmoil, a national tragedy could unfold. He distinguished between political struggle and armed invasion, making it clear that PPP will not support armed uprisings and will not allow anyone to disturb the country's peace.

Concluding the press conference, Murtaza acknowledged that no single party could address the current internal challenges alone, reaffirming that PPP stands firm on its principles. He also clarified that while he may have personal differences with the Interior Minister, he recognized him as a good person and a Pakistani, unlike some so-called "democratic" movements being waged with foreign influence.

PPP leaders Sadaqat Sherwani and Zeeshan Shami were also present during the press conference.