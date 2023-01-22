UrduPoint.com

PPP Says To Contest Polls From Every Constituency

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said on Sunday that the PPP would not join any electoral alliance in the upcoming provincial elections.

in a statement issued here, he said that the PPP would contest elections from every constituency.

He said that the party position was good in the province and hoped that it would form the government in Punjab by getting majority in the upcoming elections.

He said that the list of candidates and suggestions for election strategy would soon be presented to the PPP leadership. He said the PPP always served the nation and it was the party of deprived classes. He said the next general elections would prove that the popularity of the party had increased.

