(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJK chapter of Pakistan Peoples Party (Shaheed Bhutto) Tuesday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to the United States of America historical and the milestone for strengthening and promoting the already-closed friendly ties between Washington and Islamabad

Talking to APP here, the PPP (SB) AJK Chapter's President Munir Hussain Chaudhry described Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United State as landmark in the history of Jammu & Kashmir state when, perhaps for the first time, any American President categorically offered mediation to facilitate resolve the much-delayed Kashmir conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Munir continued, while welcoming President Donald Trump's offer of mediation to settlement the Jammu & Kashmir issue, that it was very praiseworthy statement of the US President.

"The unanimous views of the US President Trump and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan towards the urgency of the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through mediation by Washington would help promote emergence of every lasting peace in South Asia", the PPP AJK Chapter's President observed.

Munir Hussain Chaudhry said that in the light of the US President's firm and categorical offer of mediation, the people of Jammu & Kashmir were fully hopeful of the President Trump and the Prime Minister Imran Khan that both the leaders would compel India to cooperate with the sincere endeavors for the immediate solution of the Jammu & Kashmir issue.

The Kashmiri leader recalled as saying that the United States had been taking interest, time to time in the past, for the permanent solution of Kashmir issue.

"And now ultimately Washington was sure of the fact that the durable and everlasting peace in South Asia could be established only through the permanent resolution of the J & K conflict.

Munir further said that since the U S was found desirous and in favor of the permanent settlement of Kashmir and Afghan issues, it has become crystal clear that the world's only super power intended to restore and establish permanent peace in South Asia through the resolution of Kashmir and Afghanistan issues.

He also described as appreciable and praise worthy, President Trump's desire of the survival of the humanity and emergence of permanent peace in South Asia.

The PPP (SB) AJK chief said that his party was already engaged in favor of revival of the tension-free relations between India and Pakistan through peaceful solution of all long-standing issues between the two countries including the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir.

Lauding the sincere efforts and desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards the early peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, Munir expressed the hope that the popularly-elected incumbent government of Pakistan would raise the unresolved global issue in most effective manner without further wastage of time.

The Kashmiri leader asked the civil society across the country including patriot citizens and the people of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the hands of Imran Khan to pave the way for reaching to the early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue through the involvement of the peace-loving America-like nations as mediator to help resolve the lingering conflict between the two countries so that people of India and Pakistan could pass through peaceful and prosperous life and the people of Jammu & Kashmir could embrace with the blessing of freedom, he concluded.