- Home
- Pakistan
- PPP Secretary Information emphasizes harmony, understanding, compassion amongst nations on Internat ..
PPP Secretary Information Emphasizes Harmony, Understanding, Compassion Amongst Nations On International Day Of Peace
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, in his message on the occasion of International Day of Peace, emphasized the importance of harmony, understanding, and compassion among nations and communities across the globe.
He said the day underlines the collective responsibility to promote peace and reduce conflicts.
“The PPP has always raised its voice against tyranny and oppression. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto stood firmly against dictatorship, and his voice still resonates today, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto led an unwavering struggle against dictatorship and injustice,” he stated.
Highlighting the plight of people affected by wars, genocides, and human rights violations worldwide, Chan drew attention to the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, where people have suffered brutal occupation, displacement, and violence for decades, calling it a painful reminder of the failure to achieve sustainable peace.
He further said that similar struggles are being faced by civilians in many conflict-ridden regions, including Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where Narendra Modi’s regime has unleashed severe oppression, likening Modi’s role to that of Netanyahu with systemic violence, persecution, and even genocidal policies against Muslims.
He added that Modi is attempting to conceal these atrocities from the global eye.
Chan urged the international community to come together to resolve these crises, hold perpetrators of human rights violations accountable, and extend support to those affected by conflicts.
“The International Day of Peace demands justice, equality, and respect for human dignity.
As we observe this day, let us renew our commitment to peace and justice, and pledge solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, Kashmir, and all those struggling against tyranny,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Secretary Information emphasizes harmony, understanding, compassion amongst nations on Internat ..8 minutes ago
-
When seconds count: Why every citizen must be disaster-ready18 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers18 minutes ago
-
Floods trigger surge in fungal skin infections, expert calls for increased public awareness18 minutes ago
-
SSUET organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH)18 minutes ago
-
Triple Crisis: submerged fields, soaring prices, starving livestock leave farmers helpless18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to establish first-ever Buddhist Cultural and Information Center at Lok Virsa48 minutes ago
-
"Queen of Melody" Noor Jehan remembered on her 99th birth anniversary58 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 1,000 more tents to Khanewal, total reaches 36,00058 minutes ago
-
FC holds grand peace Jirga in Bajaur58 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on negligent employees in dengue campaign, over 60 dismissed from services58 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police conduct grand operation to clear university road of encroachments58 minutes ago