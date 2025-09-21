PPP Secretary Information emphasizes harmony, understanding, compassion amongst nations on International Day of Peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, in his message on the occasion of International Day of Peace, emphasized the importance of harmony, understanding, and compassion among nations and communities across the globe.

He said the day underlines the collective responsibility to promote peace and reduce conflicts.

“The PPP has always raised its voice against tyranny and oppression. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto stood firmly against dictatorship, and his voice still resonates today, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto led an unwavering struggle against dictatorship and injustice,” he stated.

Highlighting the plight of people affected by wars, genocides, and human rights violations worldwide, Chan drew attention to the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, where people have suffered brutal occupation, displacement, and violence for decades, calling it a painful reminder of the failure to achieve sustainable peace.

He further said that similar struggles are being faced by civilians in many conflict-ridden regions, including Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where Narendra Modi’s regime has unleashed severe oppression, likening Modi’s role to that of Netanyahu with systemic violence, persecution, and even genocidal policies against Muslims.

He added that Modi is attempting to conceal these atrocities from the global eye.

Chan urged the international community to come together to resolve these crises, hold perpetrators of human rights violations accountable, and extend support to those affected by conflicts.

“The International Day of Peace demands justice, equality, and respect for human dignity.

As we observe this day, let us renew our commitment to peace and justice, and pledge solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, Kashmir, and all those struggling against tyranny,” he concluded.