PPP Secures 10, MQM-P 1, Independent 1 Senate Seats From Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The polling for 12 seats of Senate from Sindh held at the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday.

Pakistan peoples Party (PPP) managed to secure 10 seats, MQM-P and Independent got one seat each.

In all 19 candidates were in the run for elections to 12 seats including seven general seats, two women, two technocrats/ulema and one seat of minorities.

The polling process started at 9 am, which continued uninterruptedly till 4 pm.

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh had been declared as the polling station for the Senate elections.

