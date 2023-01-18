UrduPoint.com

PPP Seeks Applications For Nomination On Reserved Seats In Local Bodies

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sindh on Wednesday sought applications for party tickets for the nomination of candidates on reserved seats in local councils across the province.

Provincial president of PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro invited applications from aspirants of party tickets for reserved seats of women, minorities, labourers, youth, special persons, and transgender in Municipal Corporations, District Councils, Town Committees, and Union Councils across Sindh.

Aspirants may submit their applications to the respective district presidents of the party by Sunday, January 22, along with the party fee which is Rs.2000 for Municipal Corporations and District Councils, Rs.1000 for Town Committees, and Rs.

500 for reserved seats of Union Councils.

Meanwhile, divisional president of Pakistan People's Party Karachi Saeed Ghani also sought applications for party tickets for seats reserved for women, minorities, labourers, youth, special persons, and transgender in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Town Municipal Corporations and Union Committees in Karachi.

According to a statement issued here, interested persons could submit their applications to the People's Secretariat or respective district presidents by Sunday, January 22. Aspiring candidates have to deposit along with the application a party fee of Rs.2000 for reserved seats in KMC, candidates of Town Municipal Corporation would deposit Rs.1000 while Rs.500 would be deposited for Union Committees.

