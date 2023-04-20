PPP Senator calls for simultaneous polls in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :PPP Senator Robina Khalid has called for simultaneous elections for national and provincial assemblies in the country saying parliament is supreme and its prestige should be maintained in any circumstance.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, she said that PTI has made elections necessary only in Punjab for itself, which is not merely a game to be played on the political whims of a particular party. She said that whenever elections are held it would be in the whole country.

The PPP Senator said that interference of institutions in each other's affairs and confrontation is not in the interest of the nation and country.

She said that the negotiation process initiated by former President Asif Ali Zardari will usher stability in the country and stressed the need for holding simultaneous elections for national and provincial assemblies within the time period given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The PPP leader held the PTI chairman Imran Khan responsible for the prevailing crisis-like situation and accused him of demanding NRO and guarantees as well.