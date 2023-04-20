UrduPoint.com

PPP Senator Calls For Simultaneous Polls In Country

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 08:10 PM

PPP Senator calls for simultaneous polls in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :PPP Senator Robina Khalid has called for simultaneous elections for national and provincial assemblies in the country saying parliament is supreme and its prestige should be maintained in any circumstance.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, she said that PTI has made elections necessary only in Punjab for itself, which is not merely a game to be played on the political whims of a particular party. She said that whenever elections are held it would be in the whole country.

The PPP Senator said that interference of institutions in each other's affairs and confrontation is not in the interest of the nation and country.

She said that the negotiation process initiated by former President Asif Ali Zardari will usher stability in the country and stressed the need for holding simultaneous elections for national and provincial assemblies within the time period given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The PPP leader held the PTI chairman Imran Khan responsible for the prevailing crisis-like situation and accused him of demanding NRO and guarantees as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Parliament Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable ..

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable economic development and clima ..

15 seconds ago
 UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.