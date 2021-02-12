PPP Senator calls on SAU Vice Chancellor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The PPP Senator Engineer Giyanchand Friday called on the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice and discussed various issues related to education and the research.

According to university spokesman, the Senator Engineer Giyanchand said that the Sindh Agriculture University has made great strides and progress in agricultural education and research.

He expressed his satisfaction over the academic and research activities, and said the varsity is on the path of development, progress and prosperity.

He said the varsity is carrying out important role for the youth of Thar by setting up a sub-campus of the university in Umer Kot for hundreds of youth belonging to desert district.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University has the distinction of being one of the largest agricultural universities in the country. He said agriculture is a big sector, which is contributing for more than other sectors, in the development of country's GDP.

He said that thousands of agricultural university graduates are engaged in the service of the country.