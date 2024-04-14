Open Menu

PPP Senator Condoles Over Murder Of Eight People In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PPP Senator condoles over murder of eight people in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) PPP Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan here on Sunday expressed condolences with the bereaved families of eight persons who were brutally murdered in Mud Wala area of Alipur.

On this occasion, he said that the incident was extreme level of brutality in which the killer didn't even spare the innocent children.

He assured the bereaved family that the killer would be punished severely and said that he would raise the matter in the Senate and the National Assembly as well.

Rana Mahmood told the relatives that he had come there on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as they had directed to extend every type of cooperation with the heirs of the victims.

It is worth mentioning here that a tailor named Sajjad Hussain brutally killed his wife and seven minor children with a sharp edge weapon in Mud Wala area of Alipur Tehsil, few days back.

Sadar Alipur police have arrested the killer and registered a case against him.

