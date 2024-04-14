PPP Senator Condoles Over Murder Of Eight People In Muzaffargarh
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) PPP Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan here on Sunday expressed condolences with the bereaved families of eight persons who were brutally murdered in Mud Wala area of Alipur.
On this occasion, he said that the incident was extreme level of brutality in which the killer didn't even spare the innocent children.
He assured the bereaved family that the killer would be punished severely and said that he would raise the matter in the Senate and the National Assembly as well.
Rana Mahmood told the relatives that he had come there on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as they had directed to extend every type of cooperation with the heirs of the victims.
It is worth mentioning here that a tailor named Sajjad Hussain brutally killed his wife and seven minor children with a sharp edge weapon in Mud Wala area of Alipur Tehsil, few days back.
Sadar Alipur police have arrested the killer and registered a case against him.
APP/shn-sak
1320 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC ensures sanitation of Rawalpindi on Eid despite rains7 minutes ago
-
DIG Operations pays surprise visit to PS Margalla7 minutes ago
-
Celebrations of Khalsa Janumdin & Vasakhi Mela conclude7 minutes ago
-
DPO takes notice of injury of three kids due to fireworks, seeks report7 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws netted, narcotics, weapons recovered17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responded to 27,254 emergencies during Eid holidays17 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,800 cusecs water27 minutes ago
-
Locals demand restoration of train27 minutes ago
-
300 kites recovered in Sargodha27 minutes ago
-
One die, 13 wedding guests injured in road accident27 minutes ago
-
Senior medical officer suspended for negligence during Vasakhi mela37 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Sikh community on Besakhi37 minutes ago