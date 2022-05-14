PPP Senator criticizes PTI Chief for propagating theory of foreign conspiracy

President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women's Wing, Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday said that change has been brought in the country under democratic process and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was misleading people by propagating theory of foreign conspiracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women's Wing, Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday said that change has been brought in the country under democratic process and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was misleading people by propagating theory of foreign conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference held here at Peshawar Press Club, she lamented PTI chief Imran Khan and said that he had nothing without hollow slogans. She said that poor performance of PTI government during their tenure was the main reason behind its debacle and unpopularity.

She said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the agitation politics of PTI Chief Imran Khan as his party failed to address their problems.

He alleged that PTI Government in KP had sponsored Imran Khan's 126 days aimless Dharna (sit-in) in Islamabad and PTI Chief was again relying on KP Govt resources for success of his proposed march.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that due to ill-planned policies of PTI government, all the public institutions have been paralyzed.

She criticized PTI leadership over using religious cards to achieve political gain that was unjust and tantamount to harm the sentiments of Christian community in Sialkot.