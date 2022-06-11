UrduPoint.com

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2022 | 03:51 PM

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Shibli Faraz and other political leaders have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of PPP Senator Dr Sikandar.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passed away on Saturday in United States (US).

The family sources said that Dr Mandhro was diagnosed with Kidney cancer and was undergoing treatment in a US hospital.

They confirmed his death and said that his body will be taken back to Pakistan with next three days.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Shibli Faraz and other political leaders have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of PPP Senator Dr Sikandar.

Born in Badin district, Sikandar Ali Mandhro, 78, was a senior PPP leader, a former provincial minister and Senator since March 2018.

He remained a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh multiple times from 1993 to 1996, from 1997 to 1999, from 2002 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2013.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly United States Badin Pakistan Peoples Party March 2018 Murad Ali Shah Cancer Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening thro ..

Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening through deficit in budget

13 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Rami ..

Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Ramiz Raja

34 minutes ago
 Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdic ..

Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdict

48 minutes ago
 Teenager shot dead

Teenager shot dead

52 minutes ago
 China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services ..

China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services expenditure

2 hours ago
 MWMC resolves 629 online complaints in a month

MWMC resolves 629 online complaints in a month

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.