PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Shibli Faraz and other political leaders have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of PPP Senator Dr Sikandar.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passed away on Saturday in United States (US).

The family sources said that Dr Mandhro was diagnosed with Kidney cancer and was undergoing treatment in a US hospital.

They confirmed his death and said that his body will be taken back to Pakistan with next three days.

Born in Badin district, Sikandar Ali Mandhro, 78, was a senior PPP leader, a former provincial minister and Senator since March 2018.

He remained a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh multiple times from 1993 to 1996, from 1997 to 1999, from 2002 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2013.