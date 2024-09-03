PPP Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri Visits Sanghar To Review Post-rain Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, visited various areas in the district and city of Sanghar to assess the situation following recent rains.
During her visit to Gulshan-e-Kamal Colony, she expressed satisfaction with the current condition.
Later, while talking to the media, Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri assured the public that they would not be left alone during difficult times. She stated that the team had worked diligently and successfully drained 70 percent of the rainwater and everyone had put in significant effort and received prayers from the people.
They also visited the camp established at Police Lines school for the affected residents of Gulshan-e-Kamal Colony and inquired about the issues and facilities available to them.
The deputy commissioner said that the district administration, following a well-planned strategy, ensured timely drainage of water from the city to provide relief to the public. He mentioned that under the directives of Member National Assembly (MNA) Shazia Atta Marri, temporary drains were created in various villages, including Qayyumabad, which helped drain the water and provided relief to the residents of several areas.
