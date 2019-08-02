UrduPoint.com
PPP Senator Robina Khalid Indicted In Lok Virsa Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:16 PM

PPP Senator Robina Khalid indicted in Lok Virsa Corruption case

Accountability Court has indicted PPP senator Robina Khalid in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.AC Islamabad judge Muhammad Bashir took up the Lok Virsa corruption case for hearing on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Accountability Court has indicted PPP senator Robina Khalid in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.AC Islamabad judge Muhammad Bashir took up the Lok Virsa corruption case for hearing on Friday.

During the course of hearing, PPP senator Robina Khalid, and former officers of Lok Virsa Mazhar Al Salam, Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi appeared before court.Court has indicted all suspects while they all pleaded not guilty .Court while summoning one witness on next hearing adjourned the hearing till September 4.Suspects were alleged of doing corruption in the funds of Lok Virsa and also causing loss to national exchequer worth Rs 30 million.

