PPP senior leader joins PTI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) senior leader from South Punjab and former member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Usman Waraich along with his associates parted his ways with PPP and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI).

The PPP stalwart has made the announcement of joining PTI after meeting PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee here on Tuesday.

According to the press release issued by the Central Media Department, Chaudhary Usman and his associates have joined PTI in a formal ceremony held in the Federal capital. While making the announcement, Chaudhry Usman said that he along with his friends were formally parting their ways with PPP to join PTI.

"I am quite happy and proud to become part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's convoy and will abide by the discipline of the party in its true spirit," he vowed.

Usman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the sole hope of nation to drive the country out of prevailing challenges.

Welcoming the joining leaders, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that PTI has become the largest and most dynamic political party in the country. He maintained that PTI's organizational structures would be completed soon to make party a formidable force at grassroots level as per the vision of its Chairman.

He further said that the party is seeking to strengthen the democratic culture of consultative and collective decision-making mechanism, which would assist the government in ensuring good governance in the country.

Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, South Punjab President Noor Khan Bhaba and Central Punjab President Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, other leaders including Aurangzeb Chichi, Raja Riaz, Nazar Mohammad Gondal, Chaudhry Ijaz Aslam, Chaudhry Arshad Chauhan and Tariq Bajwa were also present on this occasion.