UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Senior Leader Joins PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:24 PM

PPP senior leader joins PTI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) senior leader from South Punjab and former member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Usman Waraich along with his associates parted his ways with PPP and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) senior leader from South Punjab and former member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Usman Waraich along with his associates parted his ways with PPP and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI).

The PPP stalwart has made the announcement of joining PTI after meeting PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee here on Tuesday.

According to the press release issued by the Central Media Department, Chaudhary Usman and his associates have joined PTI in a formal ceremony held in the Federal capital. While making the announcement, Chaudhry Usman said that he along with his friends were formally parting their ways with PPP to join PTI.

"I am quite happy and proud to become part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's convoy and will abide by the discipline of the party in its true spirit," he vowed.

Usman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the sole hope of nation to drive the country out of prevailing challenges.

Welcoming the joining leaders, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that PTI has become the largest and most dynamic political party in the country. He maintained that PTI's organizational structures would be completed soon to make party a formidable force at grassroots level as per the vision of its Chairman.

He further said that the party is seeking to strengthen the democratic culture of consultative and collective decision-making mechanism, which would assist the government in ensuring good governance in the country.

Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, South Punjab President Noor Khan Bhaba and Central Punjab President Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, other leaders including Aurangzeb Chichi, Raja Riaz, Nazar Mohammad Gondal, Chaudhry Ijaz Aslam, Chaudhry Arshad Chauhan and Tariq Bajwa were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Chief

26 minutes ago

PTV all set to air Turkish series "Ertugrul" to pr ..

27 minutes ago

Digital economy vital to ensure sustainable develo ..

2 minutes ago

US Imposes New Venezuela-Related Sanctions on 6 Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan asks parliamentari ..

2 minutes ago

Paris hopes 'still room for discussion' on US tari ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.