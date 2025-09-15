PPP Senior Leader Roshan Ud Din Junejo Passes Away At 74
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and ex-District Nazim Sanghar Roshan ud Din Junejo passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 74.
Roshan ud Din Junejo was the eldest son of late former Minister of State and Senator Shahnawaz Junejo, father of sitting MNA Salahuddin Junejo and brother of former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo. He hailed from Sanjar Junejo village in Tando Adam taluka of Sanghar district.
Born on January 1, 1951, Junejo served as District Nazim Sanghar in 2002 and was later elected as MNA from district Sanghar on PPP’s ticket in the general elections of 2008, 2013 and 2018.
He also served as Chairman of the Oil and Gas Development Committee Sanghar besides being a member and chairman of various standing committees of the National Assembly.
Known as a strong PPP leader, he enjoyed deep influence at the public level in his constituency. According to family sources, his funeral prayer would be offered on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Recent Stories
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU organizes awareness seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day4 minutes ago
-
Sindh launches province-wide HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer4 minutes ago
-
PPP senior leader Roshan ud Din Junejo passes away at 744 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case till tomorrow related to super tax4 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea for commission on Siqib Nisar's alleged audio leak4 minutes ago
-
Relief efforts continue in flood affected areas of Kot Momin4 minutes ago
-
ATC terminates proceeding against Aamer Kayani4 minutes ago
-
62 criminals held4 minutes ago
-
Father, son & daughter murder case cracked; two suspects paraded in handcuffs24 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for eliminating 31 Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, Bannu24 minutes ago
-
ANF foils trans-border drug trafficking at Torkham Border24 minutes ago
-
Development journey requires collective efforts: Mullakhel24 minutes ago