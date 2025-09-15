Open Menu

PPP Senior Leader Roshan Ud Din Junejo Passes Away At 74

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PPP senior leader Roshan ud Din Junejo passes away at 74

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and ex-District Nazim Sanghar Roshan ud Din Junejo passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 74.

Roshan ud Din Junejo was the eldest son of late former Minister of State and Senator Shahnawaz Junejo, father of sitting MNA Salahuddin Junejo and brother of former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo. He hailed from Sanjar Junejo village in Tando Adam taluka of Sanghar district.

Born on January 1, 1951, Junejo served as District Nazim Sanghar in 2002 and was later elected as MNA from district Sanghar on PPP’s ticket in the general elections of 2008, 2013 and 2018.

He also served as Chairman of the Oil and Gas Development Committee Sanghar besides being a member and chairman of various standing committees of the National Assembly.

Known as a strong PPP leader, he enjoyed deep influence at the public level in his constituency. According to family sources, his funeral prayer would be offered on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

