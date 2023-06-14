UrduPoint.com

PPP Senior Leadership Reviews Budget 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 08:03 PM

PPP senior leadership reviews Budget 2023-24

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting to discuss the Budget 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting to discuss the Budget 2023-24.

The participants discussed the budget in detail.

The meeting decided to present recommendations for the restoration of the flood affectees before the Federal government.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sheri Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar and Shazia Marri attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Hina Rabbani Khar Flood Budget Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sect ..

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sections of the hospital

6 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction of various roads

DC inspects construction of various roads

6 minutes ago
 Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts i ..

Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts in week

6 minutes ago
 Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Construct ..

Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Constructive, Agreement Expected Soon - ..

6 minutes ago
 Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understandin ..

Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understanding among different communities: ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint comm ..

UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint committee meeting on CEPA

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.