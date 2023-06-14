PPP senior leadership reviews Budget 2023-24

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting to discuss the Budget 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting to discuss the Budget 2023-24.

The participants discussed the budget in detail.

The meeting decided to present recommendations for the restoration of the flood affectees before the Federal government.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sheri Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar and Shazia Marri attended the meeting.