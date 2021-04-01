UrduPoint.com
PPP Should Leave Day Dreaming Of Tumbling Pb Govt: Parliamentary Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture , Nadeem Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) should leave day dreaming of toppling the Punjab government as its Sindh government was itself in danger.

He stated that the opposition was not even in a position to run the PDM alliance, but the PPP which was constituent of it, was talking about a vote of no confidence against Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here , Qureshi said public in Sindh was crossed with the PPP over its poor performance adding that Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of people by good governance without vanity.

He informed that the CM believed in equality on progress and prosperity of nook and corner of the province whereas former ruler of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif had restricted himself to some specific areas in this connection.

The parliamentary secretary maintained that the government was focusing on inflation hoping that it would be brought under control soon.

Punjab government had improved health, infrastructure and other civic facilities for welfare of masses, the statement concluded.

