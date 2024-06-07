PPP Sindh Announces Party Candidates For LG Bye Elections
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM
President Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Friday, announced party candidates for bye elections on vacant seats of various local body institutions in different districts of province scheduled to be held on June 12, 2024
PPP Sindh president, in a statement issued here, informed that nominations of the PPP candidates for vacant seats of local bodies were finalized after approval of the party leadership.
He informed that Syed Riaz Ali Shah will be the candidate of PPP for the vacant seat of chairman District Council Sanghar while Kamran Khan Mahar is nominated as party candidate for the slot of vice chairman District Council Shikarpur.
Ali Raza Lashari will be the candidate for vice chairman Municipal Committee Jacobabad, Syed Noor Muhammad Shah for chairman Town Committee Bhiria City and Ali Alamani Baloch for chairman Town Committee Tharoo Shah.
He informed that Abdul Haq Khaskheli was nominated as party candidate for the vacant position of vice chairman Town Committee Darya Khan Marri, Ghulam Hussain Langah for vice chairman Town Committee Doulatpur, Rizwan Malik for vice chairman Town Committee Saeedabad and Niaz Ahmed as candidate for vice chairman Town Municipal Corporation Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur.
Khuhro said that Party tickets have been issued to all the party candidates for contesting the bye elections on the vacant local body seats.
