PPP Sindh Announces Protest On June 5 Against IK's Statements

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 10:23 PM

PPP Sindh announces protest on June 5 against IK's statements

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh has announced to stage protest demonstrations across the province on June 5 (Sunday) against PTI Chief Imran Khan's statements allegedly threatening the solidarity of the country and maligning national institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh has announced to stage protest demonstrations across the province on June 5 (Sunday) against PTI Chief Imran Khan's statements allegedly threatening the solidarity of the country and maligning national institutions.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khorro, in a policy statement issued here on Friday, said that PPP will hold massive protests and hold 'Pakistan Khappy' rallies in all the major cities of Sindh to condemn Imran Khan's statement.

The province-wide protests and rallies will be attended by the Federal and provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, parliamentarians, workers and office bearers of PPP besides public in a large number, he said.

Sindh played pivotal role in Pakistan Movement and now Sindh will demonstrate the same endeavour for ensuring solidarity and security of the homeland, he vowed.

The higher judiciary and institutions should take notice of Imran Khan's statements and take immediate action against the rejected PTI leader who was challenging the institutions just for the sake of assuming power at any cost, he added.

The PPP leader alleged that Imran Khan appeared to be a strong follower of Mussolini, Hitler and Rasputin, who was pursuing anti-national agenda and wanted to impose himself in Pakistan by spreading anarchy.

He said that PPP had raised the slogan of 'We need Pakistan' despite the judicial assassination of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto and now all the democratic forces will work together to thwart Imran Khan's conspiracies against the country.

