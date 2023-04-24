UrduPoint.com

PPP Sindh Postpones Its Protest On April 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PPP Sindh postpones its protest on April 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro on Monday said that the People's Party Sindh has postponed the protest on April 25 across the province.

He said we demanded from all institutions including the judiciary to listen to the voice of the people and hold general elections on same day across the country.

He said that if the voice of the people was not heard, the date of the protest will be announced again.

Nisar Khuhro said that Pakistan cannot afford separate elections. He also said that separate elections would undermine the country's political system.

Separate elections will put question marks on the transparency of elections for ever; he said and added, elections on same day can only strengthen the political system.

He also added that according to clause 69 of the Election Act, the elections for the national and provincial assemblies should be held simultaneously on same day across the country.

The President PPP Sindh said separate elections will divide the country into two parts and will impact the results of national and other two provincial assemblies.

Nisar Khuhro also said that we would not allow anyone to divide the country into two parts adding, the Election Commission of Pakistan has the power to hold elections and any interference in the Commission's power will be an attempt to rig the polls.

The court must review its decision by constituting a full court and it must not support the conspiratorial ambitions of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, he said.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Nisar Ahmad Khuhro Election Commission Of Pakistan Same April All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

18 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

48 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.