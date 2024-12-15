Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro addresses a press conference

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro held a press conference at Jilani House on Sunday, where he paid tribute to the late Benazir Bhutto, crediting her sacrifices for the establishment of democracy in Pakistan.

He said that the PPP has always provided facilities to the people, earning their trust and confidence in the party.

The PPP leader predicted that no party will secure a clear majority in the 2024 elections but expressed his party's determination to strengthen its position.

The press conference was attended by several prominent PPP leaders, including Divisional President PPP MNA Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, President PPP district Mirpurkhas MNA Nawabzada Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur, and MPA Hari Ram Kishori Lal.

