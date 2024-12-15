PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Addresses A Press Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro held a press conference at Jilani House on Sunday, where he paid tribute to the late Benazir Bhutto, crediting her sacrifices for the establishment of democracy in Pakistan.
He said that the PPP has always provided facilities to the people, earning their trust and confidence in the party.
The PPP leader predicted that no party will secure a clear majority in the 2024 elections but expressed his party's determination to strengthen its position.
The press conference was attended by several prominent PPP leaders, including Divisional President PPP MNA Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, President PPP district Mirpurkhas MNA Nawabzada Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur, and MPA Hari Ram Kishori Lal.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro addresses a press conference1 minute ago
-
13 arrested in crackdown on price gouging, encroachments1 minute ago
-
Fleeing accused held upon return from Saudi Arabia1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary Sindh for ensuring success of polio eradication campaign to start on Dec 161 minute ago
-
Over 63,529 drug-dealers arrested this year in Punjab1 minute ago
-
KP Govt prioritizes of improving law and order, strengthening police force: CM1 minute ago
-
AJK's higher reaches lash with heavy snowfall2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1m released for medical expenses of cops2 minutes ago
-
LESCO's lineman tortured2 minutes ago
-
Three-day drama festival concludes at PNCA11 minutes ago
-
PMLN believes in service-oriented politics: Rana Sanaullah12 minutes ago
-
Immigration seminar held12 minutes ago