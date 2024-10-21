PPP Sindh spokesperson hails approval of 26th constitutional amendment key step for democratic stability

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh spokesperson Aajiz Dhamrah extended congratulations to the nation on the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment by the Senate.

He hailed it as a significant step towards democratic stability and the protection of public rights.

Dhamrah expressed these views while meeting with party workers in his constituency on Monday. During the meeting he emphasized that the PPP has always represented the aspirations of the people, crediting Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visionary leadership and and the continuity of public politics.

He further stated that this amendment would strengthen national institutions and expedite the resolution of public issues. He also thanked all Senate and Assembly members who contributed to the passage of this important constitutional reform.

Dhamrah expressed optimism that the PPP would continue its efforts for public welfare and the promotion of democracy in the future.

During the meeting, residents of the area praised Aajiz Dhamrah, PPP leader Nawab Nomi Laghari and Chairman UC 16 Nawab Nizam Laghari for their efforts in getting the approval and initiation of the water supply line project for the area.