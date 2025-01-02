PPP Sindh To Celebrate Zulifikar Bhutto's Birthday At All District Headquarters
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh has decided to celebrate the 97th birthday of the party’s founder and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on January 5 in all district headquarters across the province.
This was announced by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a statement issued here on Thursday.
He said that the 97th birthday of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated with enthusiasm in every district headquarters of Sindh. In this regard, party's district organizations would organize programs at respective districts.
