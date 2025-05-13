PPP Sindh To Hold 'Izhar E Tashakur Rallies' On May 15
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter on Tuesday announced that it will hold 'Izhar e Tashakur (Thanksgiving) Rallies' across the Sindh province on May 15 as a result of Pakistan-India ceasefire.
This announcement was made by PPP Sindh Chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a policy statement here.
He said that thanksgiving rallies will be held in all PPP district headquarters of Sindh on May 15 at 5pm.
Khuhro also thanked the U.S. President Donald Trump, who played a significant role in facilitating the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed countries.
He said that the U.S. President fulfilled one of the key promises of his election campaign regarding peace.
He saluted the personnel of the Air Force, Navy, and Pakistan Army for their bravery and strong response to Indian aggression.
Khuhro said that Pakistan desires peace in the region, and wars are not the solution to any problem. He said that only dialogue can resolve issues.
Following the Pakistan-India ceasefire, the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty should also be resolved, he said adding that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played a vital role by raising his voice on international forums for de-escalation of Pakistan-India tensions and promoting the idea of peace.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC seeks final arguments in PTI May 9 case31 seconds ago
-
PPP Sindh to hold 'Izhar e Tashakur Rallies' on May 1533 seconds ago
-
RDA expresses solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces36 seconds ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others until June 16 in May 9 riots cases38 seconds ago
-
Raza Harraj pay tribute to martyrs of operation “Bunyan ul Marsoos40 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat holds key meeting to prevent dengue spread43 seconds ago
-
Timely pest control, advanced agrochemicals imperative for food security: Dr Arshad Makhdoom45 seconds ago
-
Education Minister chairs meeting of PM Laptop Scheme48 seconds ago
-
Pak military success against India commemorated11 minutes ago
-
Usmani praises Pak army’s response to India11 minutes ago
-
10 injured in Karachi groups clash11 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi approves promotion of 57 ICT Police officers11 minutes ago