PPP Sindh To Hold 'Izhar E Tashakur Rallies' On May 15

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter on Tuesday announced that it will hold 'Izhar e Tashakur (Thanksgiving) Rallies' across the Sindh province on May 15 as a result of Pakistan-India ceasefire.

This announcement was made by PPP Sindh Chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a policy statement here.

He said that thanksgiving rallies will be held in all PPP district headquarters of Sindh on May 15 at 5pm.

Khuhro also thanked the U.S. President Donald Trump, who played a significant role in facilitating the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed countries.

He said that the U.S. President fulfilled one of the key promises of his election campaign regarding peace.

He saluted the personnel of the Air Force, Navy, and Pakistan Army for their bravery and strong response to Indian aggression.

Khuhro said that Pakistan desires peace in the region, and wars are not the solution to any problem. He said that only dialogue can resolve issues.

Following the Pakistan-India ceasefire, the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty should also be resolved, he said adding that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played a vital role by raising his voice on international forums for de-escalation of Pakistan-India tensions and promoting the idea of peace.

