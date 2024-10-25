PPP Sindh to hold rallies in favour of "26th Constitutional Amendment"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Sindh Chapter has decided to hold rallies in all the divisional headquarters of the province on Monday (October 28), in favor of the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

This was stated by provincial president PPP Sindh MPA Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a statement issued here on Friday.

Khuhro said that the leaders and workers of the People's Party would organize rallies in all the divisional headquarters of the province to celebrate the succesfull passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment from Parliament. Celebration rallies will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

Nisar Khuhro said the district organizations of Pakistan People's Party will fully participate in the meetings to be held in their respective divisional headquarters.

He said that the passage of the constitutional amendment was the victory of all democratic forces and democracy and the defeat of undemocratic forces.

He said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proved that he is the leader who played democratic role in the approval of the constitutional amendment.

Khuhro said with the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment, the parliament had become stronger and the role of the legislature in the appointment of judges will reduce judicial activism.

He said that the establishment of a constitutional bench will reduce the pressure of cases on the Supreme Court and the provincial high courts.