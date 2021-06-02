PPP Sindh to start protests from Jun 3 against shortage of water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan People's Party Sindh on Wednesday announced to start a protest movement against reported shortage of water in Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sindh on Wednesday announced to start a protest movement against reported shortage of water in Indus River.

PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro along with provincial Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Sial addressed a press conference inside of the river bed of the Indus at Kotri and said due to acute shortage of water, the agriculture production of Sindh would be badly affected therefore Pakistan People's Party had decided to start protest movement from June 03.

According to Nisar Khuhro, there was 10000 cusecs water in the upstream of Kotri barrage while 200 cusecs water was released downstream of the barrage.

He demanded that Sindh should be given water share as per the water accord of 1991 without any delay to save agriculture of the province.