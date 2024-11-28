PPP slams KP Govt over misuse of provincial resources for protests

The provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for misusing the provincial resources on protests and rallies in other cities of the country

Addressing a joint press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PPP provincial president Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha along with other party leaders said that KP province was facing critical law and order situation but unfortunately the chief minister was engaged in protests and rallies.

He deplored that KP CM was mocking the people's mandate and instead of taking tangible measures for peace, development and public welfare in the province he was ruthlessly misusing the government resources.

Bacha said that the criminal silence of KP government especially the CM on the unrest in Kurram tribal district was unacceptable.

He pointed out that many people have lost their lives in bloodshed in Kurram but the KP government had not taken any step to stop violence and fight in the area.

He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was responsible for killing of Pakhtun youth in violent protests.

Muhammad Ali Bacha urged the workers and youth of PTI to hold their leadership especially KP CM accountable for making them fool in the name of revolution and Jihad for their personal gains.

He said the youth should ask the provincial leadership to work for economic development and peace in the province instead of wasting energies on violent protests.

Bacha said there were possibilities of promulgating governor rule in the province, adding that though the PPP was not in favour of such act but if the provincial government would continue its policies then PPP could be forced to support the governor rule, he warned.

Meanwhile PPP leader Sajid Tori also highlighted the issue of Kurram district and said that the time to time conflicts had made life miserable for the local people.

He said the provincial government's delegation visited the area and claimed to have agreed the two sides on a cease fire but he added that still there was armed conflict in the district.

Muhammad Ali Bacha, Sajid Tori, PPP General Secretary Amjad Afridi and Zia ullah Afridi expressed disappointment over the state of governance in the province.

They stressed the provincial government to pay attention to the Kurram dispute and also convene a grand Jirga to solve the issue permanently.