PPP Slams KP Govt Over Misuse Of Provincial Resources For Protests
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for misusing the provincial resources on protests and rallies in other cities of the country
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for misusing the provincial resources on protests and rallies in other cities of the country.
Addressing a joint press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PPP provincial president Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha along with other party leaders said that KP province was facing critical law and order situation but unfortunately the chief minister was engaged in protests and rallies.
He deplored that KP CM was mocking the people's mandate and instead of taking tangible measures for peace, development and public welfare in the province he was ruthlessly misusing the government resources.
Bacha said that the criminal silence of KP government especially the CM on the unrest in Kurram tribal district was unacceptable.
He pointed out that many people have lost their lives in bloodshed in Kurram but the KP government had not taken any step to stop violence and fight in the area.
He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was responsible for killing of Pakhtun youth in violent protests.
Muhammad Ali Bacha urged the workers and youth of PTI to hold their leadership especially KP CM accountable for making them fool in the name of revolution and Jihad for their personal gains.
He said the youth should ask the provincial leadership to work for economic development and peace in the province instead of wasting energies on violent protests.
Bacha said there were possibilities of promulgating governor rule in the province, adding that though the PPP was not in favour of such act but if the provincial government would continue its policies then PPP could be forced to support the governor rule, he warned.
Meanwhile PPP leader Sajid Tori also highlighted the issue of Kurram district and said that the time to time conflicts had made life miserable for the local people.
He said the provincial government's delegation visited the area and claimed to have agreed the two sides on a cease fire but he added that still there was armed conflict in the district.
Muhammad Ali Bacha, Sajid Tori, PPP General Secretary Amjad Afridi and Zia ullah Afridi expressed disappointment over the state of governance in the province.
They stressed the provincial government to pay attention to the Kurram dispute and also convene a grand Jirga to solve the issue permanently.
Recent Stories
LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case
PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..
Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..
Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College
Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province
Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh
RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization
PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..
Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case9 minutes ago
-
PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distance: Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's lives: PAEC Chairman6 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College6 minutes ago
-
Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case6 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah10 minutes ago
-
Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization10 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate ceasefire22 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab7 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM7 minutes ago
-
NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation7 minutes ago