PPP slams KP govt over news LRH charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary leader, Ahmad Khan Kundi has strongly criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for imposing a Rs 10,000 per night fee on patients at Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kundi condemned the charge, stating that it "snatches treatment from the mouths of the poor." He expressed serious reservations over the move, terming it an attack on the public's right to healthcare.

He declared the hospital administration's decision unfair and incomprehensible, calling it a "conspiracy to deprive the poor of basic treatment.

" He was critical of the provincial government for being unaware of public problems and turning the health sector into a profit-making venture.

He further alleged the policy was designed to benefit a specific class and was an attempt to distribute health facilities on a class basis, which exposes the "anti-people nature of government policies."

The PPP leader demanded the provincial government and LRH administration immediately reverse this "unjust decision" and make all details behind it public.

