PPP South Punjab Asks Govt To Revisit Decision Of Closing Down USC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PPP South Punjab asks govt to revisit decision of closing down USC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party( PPP) South Punjab called upon the government to immediately reverse proposed decision to close down Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen sated that the government had taken the decision in haste, which would severely affect those earning less than Rs 40,000 a month.

The poor could buy subsidised flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice, lentils, etc, at lower prices from the USC compared to the open market, and it was currently providing direct subsidies to 26 million families. Shutting it down would badly affect the poor and render thousands of USC employees jobless.

They said the USC was established by the founder of the PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in 1971, and it had been providing relief to people during the past five decades.

The government relies on this institution to supply rations easily to the public during difficult times, such as earthquakes, floods, coronavirus pandemic, or any other natural disaster. It also helps control prices of essential commodities across the country, providing pure, healthy, and quality necessities, they added.

Thousands of employees from all over the country are connected to this institution, and millions of people benefit from the relief it provides, PPP leaders said and added that there were 4,500 stores and nearly 2,000 franchise stores established across the country.

However, subsidies have been stopped nationwide. The closure of around 23 regions, along with the termination of contract and daily wage employees who have been working for 15 years, and the gradual closure of USC is a harsh decision. They urged govt to immediately reverse the decision to shut down the Utility Stores Corporation.

