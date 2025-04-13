PPP South Punjab Congratulates Chairman Bilawal
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party, South Punjab President and former governor Punjab,
Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, has extended heartfelt congratulations to
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and all newly elected office bearers on their
success in the recent PPP intra-party elections.
In his message, Ahmad Mahmood said the PPP was a dignified party committed
to democratic values and constitutional traditions. He said the party had always
fought for constitutional supremacy, protection of public rights, and promotion
of Federal unity.
He emphasized that continuity of democratic practices and transparent intra-party
elections prove PPP’s strong belief in democracy and its practical efforts to strengthen it.
Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Chief Coordinator South Punjab
Abdul Qadir Shaheen also congratulated Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary
General Humayun Khan, Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Secretary
Finance Aamna Paracha on their impressive victory.
They expressed the hope that new leadership would use its political wisdom,
experience, and vision to further strengthen the party and meet public expectations
effectively.
