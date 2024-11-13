PPP South Punjab hails Bilawal over 26th amendment efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The PPP South Punjab leadership on Wednesday hailed party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for playing a constructive role in developing consensus through political and parliamentary discourse on the passage of 26th constitutional amendment.

In a joint statement issued here, PPP south Punjab President and former governor Punjab Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam and chief coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen said that Pakistan Peoples Party was playing a positive role in the parliament to strengthen the parliamentary democratic system.

They said, the constitutional amendment was the need of the hour as the pendency of cases at Supreme Court had reached 59000 and it was vital to raise the number of judges of the Apex Court.

Moreover, to effectively counter the security related challenges and fight against terrorism, it was mandatory to ensure continuity of the policies, they said and added that increasing the tenure of the service chiefs was an important development and a step towards strengthening country’s defense.

They said that the continuity of the process of dialogue and consultations would further solidify the political stability the country has achieved so far.