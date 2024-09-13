Open Menu

PPP South Punjab Jubilant Over By-election Victory In RYK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PPP South Punjab jubilant over by-election victory in RYK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab leadership expressed their happiness and joy over the victory of party candidate Makhdoom Tahir Rashidud-Din in NA-171 by-election.

In a joint statement issued here on Friday, President PPP South Punjab and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Senior Vice President South Punjab Khwaja Rizwan Alam, and Chief Coordinator, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, said that the voters of NA-171 have proven that the PPP is the only public party that works for the development of the people and the country.

They congratulated the newly elected MNA Makhdoom Tahir Rashidud-Din, as well as the PPP officials, leaders, and workers from South Punjab and all over Pakistan, on the victory in NA-171.

This victory is essentially a success for President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and all democracy supporters, they said and added that the PPP’s win in NA-171 has exposed the claims of PTI’s popularity, which had been crying foul over election rigging.

This historic success has proven that those who dream of ending PPP are living in fools’ paradise, they maintained.

The public has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proving that the politics of lies and national enmity is now stale and foul-smelling. The PTI should learn a lesson from this and abandon its stubbornness and narrow-mindedness, adopting sincere and genuine politics, they noted, adding that the PTI founder should bury his arrogance, malice, and ego and focus on politics for the people.

APP/mjk

1810 hrs

