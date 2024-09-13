PPP South Punjab Jubilant Over By-election Victory In RYK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab leadership expressed their happiness and joy over the victory of party candidate Makhdoom Tahir Rashidud-Din in NA-171 by-election.
In a joint statement issued here on Friday, President PPP South Punjab and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Senior Vice President South Punjab Khwaja Rizwan Alam, and Chief Coordinator, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, said that the voters of NA-171 have proven that the PPP is the only public party that works for the development of the people and the country.
They congratulated the newly elected MNA Makhdoom Tahir Rashidud-Din, as well as the PPP officials, leaders, and workers from South Punjab and all over Pakistan, on the victory in NA-171.
This victory is essentially a success for President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and all democracy supporters, they said and added that the PPP’s win in NA-171 has exposed the claims of PTI’s popularity, which had been crying foul over election rigging.
This historic success has proven that those who dream of ending PPP are living in fools’ paradise, they maintained.
The public has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proving that the politics of lies and national enmity is now stale and foul-smelling. The PTI should learn a lesson from this and abandon its stubbornness and narrow-mindedness, adopting sincere and genuine politics, they noted, adding that the PTI founder should bury his arrogance, malice, and ego and focus on politics for the people.
APP/mjk
1810 hrs
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SA women's cricket team arrives in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Training workshops held to mark World First Aid Week2 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Division working out fuel cost equalization mechanism for fertilizer companies: Musadik2 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes worth Rs 4.48b2 minutes ago
-
CM condole death of Maulana Chitrali2 minutes ago
-
First ever coordination meeting of UNESCO Chair Holders across Pakistan held12 minutes ago
-
Don't invest in 196 illegal societies: MDA12 minutes ago
-
Asif urges SIC to express regret over past action, misbehave to take a new start32 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations in Lodhran32 minutes ago
-
Vegetable prices decrease in market32 minutes ago
-
Measures urged to save animals from epidemic, ticks attack32 minutes ago
-
ETPB chairman plants saplings at Sri Gurdwara Punja Sahib42 minutes ago