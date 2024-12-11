Open Menu

PPP South Punjab Leaders Call On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People's Party South Punjab leaders called on party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Pakistan People's Party South Punjab leaders called on party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House on Wednesday.

According to Bilawal House statement, PPP South Punjab vice president Khwaja Rizwan Alam, Dera Ghazi Khan Division president Asif Dasti and General Secretary Multan district Rao Sajid discussed with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about political situation of South Punjab region.

Recent Stories

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

7 minutes ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

18 seconds ago
 Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

20 seconds ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

23 seconds ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

24 seconds ago
 Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

1 minute ago
Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

1 minute ago
 Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, ..

Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects

7 minutes ago
 Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cric ..

Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament

1 minute ago
 Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, ..

Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,S ..

1 minute ago
 CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, direct ..

CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve ..

1 minute ago
 Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, ..

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan