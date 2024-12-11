PPP South Punjab Leaders Call On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Pakistan People's Party South Punjab leaders called on party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House on Wednesday.
According to Bilawal House statement, PPP South Punjab vice president Khwaja Rizwan Alam, Dera Ghazi Khan Division president Asif Dasti and General Secretary Multan district Rao Sajid discussed with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about political situation of South Punjab region.
