Open Menu

PPP South Punjab Leadership Condemn Attack On Police

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 07:48 PM

PPP South Punjab leadership condemn attack on police

President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab and Senior Vice President has condemned the attack on police party in which 12 embraced martyrdom at Rahim Yar Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab and Senior Vice President has condemned the attack on police party in which 12 embraced martyrdom at Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

He said that the entire nation was deeply saddened by this tragedy and expresses heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred personnel and patience for the families.

Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam said that the police and law enforcement agencies rendered sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and establishment of law and order in the country. He said that the blood of the martyred personnel will never go in vain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Law And Order Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood Rahim Yar Khan Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

7 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

7 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

7 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

7 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

7 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

7 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

7 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan