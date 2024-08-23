PPP South Punjab leadership condemn attack on police

President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab and Senior Vice President has condemned the attack on police party in which 12 embraced martyrdom at Rahim Yar Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab and Senior Vice President has condemned the attack on police party in which 12 embraced martyrdom at Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

He said that the entire nation was deeply saddened by this tragedy and expresses heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred personnel and patience for the families.

Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam said that the police and law enforcement agencies rendered sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and establishment of law and order in the country. He said that the blood of the martyred personnel will never go in vain.