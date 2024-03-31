PPP South Punjab president extends Easter wishes to Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) In a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, President of the People's Party South Punjab, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

In his message on Sunday, he said that Easter embodies the spirit of love and mutual respect, emphasizing the urgent need for unity and harmony among religions in today's world.

Highlighting the constitutional freedoms granted to all minority communities in Pakistan, he reiterated the importance of safeguarding their rights to practice religious rituals without hindrance.

"Our Christian brothers and sisters have been integral contributors to Pakistan's development and prosperity," Mahmood acknowledged, emphasizing the invaluable role of minorities in nation-building.

He said that committed to upholding the fundamental rights of all minorities, the PPP pledges to protect their lives and property, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Extending his wishes to the Christian community both locally and globally, he expressed confidence in their continued dedication to the country's progress.

"I am certain that the minority community will persist in their efforts towards the advancement of Pakistan," he affirmed, underscoring the importance of inclusivity and diversity in national development.