PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood to visit city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab former Governor and PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood will reach the city on a three day visit on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior Vice President South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam said that Makdoom Ahmad Mahmood will attend a review meeting in Bilawal House in connection with PDM pubic gathering on November 30 in Multan.

Ex PM Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will be chief guest of the meeting, he said adding that PPP South Punjab president will also participate in different other meetings.

He will offer condolences with party workers in Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran over demise of their relatives, he concluded.