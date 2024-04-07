Open Menu

PPP South Punjab President Stresses Supremacy Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in South Punjab, reiterated the party's commitment to upholding the supremacy of Parliament and addressing people's issues in a statement issued on Sunday.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by PPP leaders for parliamentary supremacy, he emphasized that the party has never wavered on its principles. He underscored the significance of people's trust in the electoral process, noting that PPP candidates secured victories in the general elections, pledging not to disappoint voters.

He assured that whenever the PPP assumes power, it prioritizes increasing government employee salaries and resolving public grievances. He attributed PPP's electoral success to the rejection of previous rulers by the populace, expressing gratitude for the substantial support received.

Mehmood emphasized the importance of PPP's role in the solution-oriented approach, particularly in resolving issues faced by senators from Sindh and Balochistan. He urged collective efforts in addressing these challenges to better serve the interests of the people.

