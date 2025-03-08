Open Menu

PPP South Punjab Terms Gilani's Acquittal Victory Of Truth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PPP South Punjab terms Gilani's acquittal victory of truth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South Punjab leadership has expressed satisfaction over the acquittal of Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in three cases, describing it as a victory for truth and justice.

In a joint statement, PPP South Punjab Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, City President Malik Naseem Labar, District General Secretary Rao Sajid Ali, City General Secretary A.D. Khan Baloch, City Information Secretary Khawaja Imran, and District Information Secretary Chaudhry Yaseen condemned the false cases against Gilani, asserting that fabricated allegations yield no benefit.

The leaders highlighted Gilani's longstanding commitment to public service, which has earned him widespread respect, particularly in South Punjab. They recalled his past imprisonment on politically motivated charges for providing jobs to people, from which he was eventually acquitted.

The statement also highlighted that Gilani was disqualified as prime minister solely for upholding party principles and the Constitution. He refused to write a letter to the Swiss court against the sitting president of Pakistan and advocated for a separate identity for the Seraiki region. Despite losing the premiership, he remained steadfast, securing his place in political history.

After his disqualification, Gilani regained public trust and was elected as Senate Chairman. The PPP leaders praised his unwavering commitment to constitutional values and the rule of law, citing his distinguished roles as Chairman District Council, Federal Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Prime Minister.

