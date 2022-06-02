UrduPoint.com

PPP Stages Protest Against Imran's Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 08:29 PM

PPP stages protest against Imran's statement

The Pakistan People's Party organised a protest demonstration here on Thursday against former prime minister Imran Khan's statement about the division of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan People's Party organised a protest demonstration here on Thursday against former prime minister Imran Khan's statement about the division of Pakistan.

The participants were raising slogans against Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). PPP leaders -- Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Faisal Meer and Afnan Butt -- led the protest.

Addressing the demonstration participants, the speakers said that Imran's statement was against the sovereignty of the country and he was speaking the language of Indian prime minister Nerendra Modi.

They demanded the arrest of Imran Khan as a traitor, who was conspiring against the country.

They said the PPP leadership never spoke against the country even after the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed,and former president Asif Ali Zardari had said "Pakistan Khapay" on the martyrdom of BB Shaheed.

The PPP will continue protesting against the PTI and Imran Khan, they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Prolonged power outages make people's lives misera ..

Prolonged power outages make people's lives miserable: QAT chief

55 seconds ago
 ANF Force Commanders conference held at ANF Headqu ..

ANF Force Commanders conference held at ANF Headquarters

58 seconds ago
 THE Ranking of Asian varsities; Islamia University ..

THE Ranking of Asian varsities; Islamia University of Bahawalpur stands 12th in ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Leningrad Region Mulls Placing Port Termi ..

Russia's Leningrad Region Mulls Placing Port Terminals Under Management of Belar ..

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman ..

US Sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Treasury

23 minutes ago
 Turkey to Provide Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones fo ..

Turkey to Provide Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones for Free - Lithuanian Defense Mi ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.