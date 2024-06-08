PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PPP stalwart Barrister Masood Kausar has asked KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to remain within his constitutional limit and use decent language against political leadership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PPP stalwart Barrister Masood Kausar has asked KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to remain within his constitutional limit and use decent language against political leadership.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here on Saturday, said that KP has a history and tradition of political decency and has produced leaders like Abdul Ghafaar Khan, Abdul Wali Khan, Maulana Mufti Mahmood, Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, Qazi Hussain Ahmad and others. He said that all these leaders were proved champions of decency in politics.

Other PPP leaders including Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Tahir Abbas, Zulqarnain Shah, Riaz Khan, Junaid Khan and a large number of the party workers were also present on the occasion.

Annoyed with the use of derogatory language by the Chief Minister, the senior politician said that Ali Amin Gandapur hails from the area which is the confluence of Pashtun and Saraiki cultures and both are sweet languages, then from where he learnt so bitterness.

Similarly, he said that the region has also produced big personalities, saying the family of the chief minister himself is honourable family and they respect them. He recalled that most of the major mega projects like Cheshma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and Gomal University in the home district of the chief minister had been initiated during the government of the late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Furthermore, he said that during his tenure as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa several development schemes like Khushalgarh Bridge on Indus River, FATA University, Kohat Development Authority (KDA) and a 200-bed hospital were established in Kohat.

Barrister Masood Kausar said that they believe in constructive politics and never used abusive language against anyone. Therefore, he said, he through media is telling the provincial government that they will fully support any project or initiative aimed at improvement in the life of the people of the province.

The former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the province has suffered a lot due to terrorism and all segments of society including police and general public rendered sacrifices in the war against the terror.

He said that they don’t want the resurfacing of lawlessness, but without naming anyone, he said these elements wants lawlessness in the province once again, saying PTI is not a revolutionary rather an anarchist political party as they have no future plan for the country.

Barrister Masood Kausar, who has also served as Speaker KP Assembly and Senator said that PTI has a history of dishonouring the offices of Speaker and President. He said that Imran Khan was used to call the President of Pakistan to his residence at Zaman Park for obtaining his signatures, which was tantamount to disregarding of the constitutional head of the country and also forced the Speaker for the violation of the constitution.