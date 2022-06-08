PPP stalwart organizes dinner in honour of City Mayor

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zahir Ali Shah organized a dinner in the honour of Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zahir Ali Shah organized a dinner in the honour of Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali.

Addressing the participants, Syed Zahir Ali Shah said PPP believes in reconciliation, saying that today the nation is bearing hardships of price hike, electricity and gas, load shedding and unemployment due to the flopped policies of the PTI government, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, former president PPP City, Zulfikar Afghani, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani and former Nazim Allah Dad Khan were also present on the occasion. A large number of the PPP affiliated chairmen and general councilors also attended the dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali termed amendments in the Local Government Act as restrictions on the powers of the public representatives. Mayor Peshawar said that the revival of the lost glory of the city is his top priority and urged all politicians and other stakeholders to extend support to him in this mission.

He said that Peshawar is like a bouquet of flowers wherein all political parties have joined on one platform to wage struggle for the rights of the province.

He said that the coalition government has the resolve of cleansing the dirt of the previous government.