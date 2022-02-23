PPP stalwart senator Rehman Malik passes away

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-February 23rdd, 2022) Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik passed away in Islamabad.

He was 70 years old who is survived by his widow and two sons.

The PPP senator had been hospitalized in Islamabad as he had developed COVID-19-related complications and his lungs had been severely affected, his spokesperson, Riaz Ahmad Turi, confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran on February 1 had announced that Malik's condition had deteriorated because of which he was put on a ventilator.

Malik, who had received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Karachi, served as the interior minister of the country from 2008 to 2013. He was one of the closest aides of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

The government of Pakistan had awarded him with one of the highest civilian awards in the country — Sitara-e-Shujat (the Star of Bravery) due to his services. He also received one of the most prestigious civil decorations — the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (the Order of Excellence) — from the state.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, they prayed for the departed soul.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain have also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Rehman Malik.