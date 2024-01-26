PPP Stands With People In Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh spokesperson and candidate for PS 64 Hyderabad, Senator Aajiz Dhamra expressed confidence that opponents would face defeat on February 8. If the 15-year development plans of the People's Party in Sindh are removed, nothing will be left except ruins
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh spokesperson and candidate for PS 64 Hyderabad, Senator Aajiz Dhamra expressed confidence that opponents would face defeat on February 8. If the 15-year development plans of the People's Party in Sindh are removed, nothing will be left except ruins.
He expressed these views while addressing the corner meetings in different areas of PS 64, after participating in the cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ameerul Momineen Hazrat Ali Karam Allah Wajhahu.
District information secretary of PPP Ahsaan Abro, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Asad Peshori, Daniyal Abro, Engineer Sikandar Hayat and others were also present on this occasion.
Senator Dhamra stated that whenever any calamity or disaster befell the people of Sindh, the PPP always stood by them.
He said that those who call the development of the province ruins do not see the progress in health, education and other sectors. He said that on February 8, the Peoples Party will achieve success from all over Pakistan including Sindh and start the continuation of development from there.
