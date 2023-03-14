PPP starts its revival journey, to take part in elections: Karia

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had started its revival journey and it would take part in the elections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had started its revival journey and it would take part in the elections.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Jaranwala, he said that the people had tested all parties, adding that they were fully aware that when the PPP came into power, it always made people-friendly policies.

He said that Pakistan had witnessed record increase in its export during last PPP government. "If the people mandated us to power, we would again adopt the same policies which would increase production in the country for bringing down import bill up to maximum extent," he added.

He said the PPP always protected rights of laborers and farmers in addition to facilitating the industrialists and traders.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had raised the slogans of "Roti, Kapra, Makan" which were the basic needs of every individual and PPP would re-implement its motto very soon, he added.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would come back within couple of days and lead the party during election campaign.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan was passing through crucial stage. Imran Khan's government had pushed the country at verge of default due to which the coalition government had to take difficult decisions, he added. He said, although recent decisions had increased difficulties for common people, yet these steps were imperative to save the country from default. These decisions helped drag out Pakistan from economic quagmire and the people would soon start enjoying prosperous days of their life, he added.