PPP Starts Preparations To Observe BB's 12th Death Anniversary

Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has started preparations for observing the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on Dec 27 with enthusiasm.

According to the PPP sources on Friday, meetings to mobilise workers are being held at different places in the provincial capital.

A good number of workers and leaders will participate in the gathering at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi, the point where Benazir Bhutto was martyred.

