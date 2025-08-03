PPP Strategic Committee strengthens information sector in Kohat Division

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Strategic Committee visited Kohat Division on Sunday, meeting with key officials to bolster the party's information sector.

The committee, led by former MNA and Divisional President Sajid Hussain Turi, held a meeting attended by KP Information Secretary and former MPA Amjad Afridi, among others. Committee members MPA Mehr Sultana, Advocate Tahir Abbas, Provincial Deputy Information Secretary, and Gohar Inqilabi were also present.

Several officials participated in the program, including Jahanzeb Khattak, Abdul Manan Bangash, former Nazim Gulzar Khan, and others from various districts, such as Lakki Marwat and Bannu Division.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the PPP's information sector, with Divisional General Secretary Abdul Rauf Advocate overseeing the arrangements. Gulzar Khan expressed his prayers for the party's progress under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership, wishing the PPP double and triple its success in serving the poor.

